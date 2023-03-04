The employees of Safran Seats USA in Gainesville donated $10,000 to the Heart of NTMC Campaign for the purchase of a Cardiac CT machine for North Texas Medical Center. NTMC Foundation Executive Director Darin Allred (third from right) visited the Safran facility Thursday to thank employees for their commitment to improving healthcare opportunities for the community. The Heart of NTMC Campaign will continue throughout 2023. For more information, visit www.ntmcfoundation.org.
Safran employees help NTMC
- Special to the Register
