Saint Jo recognizes dual degree earners

The Saint Jo Independent School District board recently honored the senior students Logan Morman and Cody Thurman for earning dual degrees.
Both have earned an associate degree from North Central Texas College as well as their high school diploma from Saint Jo ISD, according to a district press release. While maintaining a full course load at Saint Jo High School and being involved in school activities, Morman earned 61 hours of college credit and Thurman earned 64 hours of college credit.
Both students plan to attend Texas Tech University this fall, the release indicated.
The dual credit partnership between Saint Jo ISD and NCTC began 12 years ago with limited classes being offered, and has grown exponentially, according to the district.
“Our school district cannot be more thankful for the partnership with NCTC, as well as the tremendous financial support of our Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation,” Superintendent Curtis Eldridge said in the release.
The education foundation has assisted in the dual credit funding of core courses required of a high school diploma. The tuition assistance provided by the foundation resulted from donations from local, regional and state contributors.
During the 2019-2020 school year, students at Saint Jo ISD have earned 241 hours of college credit, according to the district.
