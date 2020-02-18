Sales tax revenue slowdown: County sees decline in allotment from comptroller

Cooke County saw a more than 20% decline in sales tax allocations from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office this month.
The county was scheduled to receive $281,144 — a 20.8% drop compared to the $355,016 it received in February 2019, according to recently released data from the comptroller’s office.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said he believes the dip in sales tax allocations is primarily due to a slowdown in the oil and gas industry compared to the same time last year.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction is the most concentrated industry sector in Gainesville relative to the national average, according to a 2018 economic overview report provided on the Gainesville Economic Development Corp.’s website, with about 6% of the city’s workers employed in the field. Oil and gas extraction was projected at that time to be the city’s fastest-growing sector, making up a third of the anticipated new jobs over five years.
“Sales tax is a hard target to project in any given year,” Brinkley said. “Last fiscal year we ended up collecting over $500,000 more than we had projected.”
So far this year, the county has received $561,513 in sales tax disbursements — down 26.61% from the same time last year when the county had $765,199, data from Hegar’s office shows.
“We are currently behind our budget projects for this year on sales tax, but it is still early and the county has sufficient reserves to account for any potential shortfall there might be at year’s end,” Brinkley said.
The sales tax allocation this month was based on sales made in December that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2019 sales by businesses that report tax annually, a news release from Hegar’s office states.
Hegar said he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for February — 9.4% more than in February 2019.
For some, this month’s disbursements are “substantially higher” than in previous months because of the later Christmas shopping season, the release states. The comptroller’s office does not expect the trend to continue.
