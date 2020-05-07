The city of Gainesville’s sales tax allocation this month is down 15% compared to the same time last year, recently released data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar shows.
Hegar announced Wednesday, May 6, that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $824.1 million in local sales tax allocations this month, 5% less than in May 2019. Gainesville is expected to receive $645,370 of the sales tax allocations. Last May, the city received $759,132.
This month’s sales tax reimbursements are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers, according to a news release from Hegar’s office.
Year to date, Gainesville has received $3,065,052 in sales tax reimbursements — down 24% compared to the same time frame in 2019 when the city had already received $4,039,519, according to the comptroller’s office.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said Wednesday evening that the city had not received detailed sales tax numbers. However, he said he thinks the decline in March will mainly be because of the drop in the oil industry.
In early March oil prices plummeted to what was, at the time, their lowest point in decades after Saudi Arabia declared a price war on Russia, according to a previous report published in the Register.
“I think the international pressure added significantly to the drop but the oil industry was already in decline,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the oil and gas industry represented about 37% of the $7.63 million in sales tax revenue the city brought in for fiscal year 2019.
The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Sullivan said the city budgeted to bring in $5.76 million in sales tax for FY 2020.
“This is showing to be a prudent move with the current situation,” he said.
The decline in the oil and gas industry has forced people out of work. However, Sullivan said he did not know of any new local layoffs in the sector as of Wednesday.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction is the most concentrated industry sector in Gainesville relative to the national average, according to a 2018 economic overview report provided on the Gainesville Economic Development Corp.’s website, with about 6% of the city’s labor force employed in the field.
Hegar’s office said the widespread social distancing requirements to slow the spread of the coronavirus were not in place across much of the state until late March. His office expects next month’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared to a year ago because of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Texans were advised to stay home and nonessential businesses were shut down to limit the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
