Gina Insinna-Rice insists she’s not a writer. But with one book under her belt and now a story in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Forgiveness Fix,” the latest “Chicken Soup” collection, the Cooke County resident has been sharing the story she and her son are living to inspire other parents of children with special needs.
Insinna-Rice cares full time for her 26-year-old son, Christopher “Chris” Rice, who was born with cerebral palsy. They and Insinna-Rice’s husband have lived in Lake Kiowa for about six years, where the mother and son occasionally go fishing or otherwise pass their time in the quiet lake neighborhood. It’s a far cry from Rice’s first three years of life, when Insinna-Rice said the family spent most of its time at Cook Children’s Medical Center beginning shortly after her son’s birth.
“The first three years was really a blur,” Insinna-Rice said. “We lived down at Cook’s.”
Insinna Rice said her story “Replacing Blame with Gratitude,” part of the new “Chicken Soup” collection, grew out of a yearslong journey through anger over her son’s diagnosis.
Her pregnancy was poorly managed, she said, and after Rice’s birth and diagnosis the family sued the medical practitioners involved in her prenatal care, including her doctor.
“I was just mad” at the time, she said, and blamed the doctor for her son’s complex medical needs. The suit was dropped after eight years, and only afterward did she learn something she said started to change her attitude toward her doctor and her son’s diagnosis.
In a visit with her attorney after dropping the suit, the attorney handed Insinna-Rice a piece of paper describing the doctor’s family, the mother recalled.
“She said, ‘I usually don’t withhold anything from our clients,’” Insinna-Rice recounted, “‘but I really feel because of your heart, you did not need to know this, or you wouldn’t have… pursued justice for your son.’”
As Insinna-Rice read the document, she realized that her doctor was also caring for his daughter, who had cerebral palsy too. The doctor’s daughter was nonverbal and used a wheelchair, she recalled learning.
“I was like, oh, what have I done? I put this man through hell.… I wanted to throw this man under a bus and he was living the same exact things we were.”
Then, as she delved deeper into practicing the Christian faith, she fought with her longtime anger toward her doctor. A fellow member of a women’s Bible study gave her some advice.
“It was just hanging over my head. I just could not get him out of my head,” she recalled. “This woman — she was just an angel — told me, you really need to concentrate on forgiveness.”
“How?” she recalled thinking. “How do you do that to someone that has affected your entire plan of your life? His plan and our plan, you know?”
As she wrestled with feeling called to forgive the doctor, at one point she drove past his house.
“I just sat in front of his house and just started praying,” Insinna-Rice said. “I just had to forgive him and let it go … then as I forgive him, I’m finding myself thanking him for giving me this blessing of a child.”
Her son had already outlived medical professionals’ expectations, she explained. “I’m thanking him that he was part of bringing this godsend into the world.”
She continued attending support groups and decided she wanted to use her experience to try to help other families figuring out how to care for children with special needs. She’s since spoken to numerous women’s and family groups, she said, and has had four articles published in magazines. She also completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology this year from the University of Phoenix.
Her story of releasing the blame she harbored is all part of what she sees as her purpose now, to inspire other parents whose kids have special needs.
“At the end of the day, I could’ve blamed him for 26 years,” Insinna-Rice said of the doctor. “But it wouldn’t have mattered if I had the top OB/GYN in the world. Chris was still meant to be born this way, and we just cherish it every day.”
