Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said he is requesting a recount after he lost his bid for reelection Tuesday, March 3, to challenger Ray Sappington by 43 votes.

Final unofficial results for the Republican Party Primary show Sappington received 4,310 votes or 48.9% compared to Gilbert’s 4,267 votes or 48.5%.

Gilbert’s decision came after he spoke with his campaign team, he said.

“It’s too close not to,” Gilbert said at his watch party Tuesday evening at State Theater’s Backstage event room, 200 E. California St.

Sappington was celebrating his win Tuesday at Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 4317 N. I-35, by cutting a cake to share with his supporters.

“It goes to show you that the voters felt like there were two good candidates and I was able to just edge it out,” Sappington said of how close the vote was. “I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of voters in Cooke County.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, March 4, Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he had not yet received a petition from Gilbert for a recount.

McNamara would be the one Gilbert has to file a recount with, according to county officials.

McNamara said March 14 is the deadline for Gilbert to submit a petition.

Gilbert was in the lead during early voting, as was 235th District judge candidate Kyle Kemp. However, once final results were tallied, Kemp lost to incumbent Judge Janelle Haverkamp by 572 votes.

“Needless to say that after more than a year of putting my heart and soul into this effort I’m very disappointed but still am so proud of how we ran our campaign, bringing to light the real issues facing our court system,” Kemp said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning. “We will continue to pursue positive changes for our citizens and look forward to the future.”

Kemp received 4,031 votes or 45.8% compared to Haverkamp’s 4,603 votes or 52.3%.

“Thanks to all my family, friends and supporters who worked so tirelessly on my behalf,” Haverkamp said in an emailed statement to the Register on Wednesday afternoon. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Cooke County as district judge for another four years.”

Of the 26,053 registered voters in the county, 10,036 or 38.52% came out to cast ballots during the Republican and Democratic party primaries.

The sheriff and judge’s race were two of the five locally contested races in the Republican Party primary. The others were Precinct 1 Cooke County Constable and commissioners for Precincts 1 and 3. Mark Westbrook received the nomination for Precinct 1 constable; Gary Hollowell, incumbent for Precinct 1 commissioner, was able to retain his position during a three-way race for his seat; and incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement lost to opponent Adam Arendt.

There were no county-level races on the Democratic Party ballot.

Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said election night went smoothly. Final unofficial results were available after 1 a.m. and that’s because 125 ballots needed to be resolved, according to Harrison.

She said there are three people on a resolution board who have to review and determine the voter’s intent before they sign off on it.

“It takes time,” Harrison said. “I’ve seen times when there have been 300 to 400 ballots that needed resolving.”

All results are unofficial until canvassed. Harrison said she has 27 provisional ballots and has to count those by March 12. Canvassing is up to each party, she said.

McNamara said canvassing will take place at 6 p.m. March 12 at the GOP Headquarters, suite 304 at 701 E. California St.

Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said canvassing for the Democratic Party primary is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 12 at 102 E. Elm St.