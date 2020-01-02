The Elm Fork Beekeeper Association is making scholarships available for its 2020 beekeeping course, consisting of three classes totaling 15 class hours over three months.
The Basic Beekeeping class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and will cover bee biology, standard equipment, choosing the best hive location and installation of a package or nucleus of bees.
The Hive Management class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and will focus on honey bee colony management, first year management and second year/ongoing seasonal hive management, and pest and disease management.
The Advanced Hive Management class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and will cover re-queening, increases, simple queen rearing, laws, extractions and preparing to market hive products.
Classes will take place in building 500 at North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville. The course fee is normally $100 but the club is providing some scholarships to cover the full cost for those who register. Scholarships are available first come, first served.
The deadline for registration is Jan. 10 and class sizes are limited. Participants need to register at elmforkbeekeepers.org or mail their name, address, phone number and email address to: Elm Fork Beekeepers Association, 301 S. Chestnut, Gainesville, Texas 76240. For more information, call Jan Hodson at 940-637-2702 or email her at janhodson@gmail.com.
The Elm Fork Beekeeper Association meets the third Thursday of each month at Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1112 E. California St. in Gainesville. Sign-in starts at 6 p.m. and the meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.