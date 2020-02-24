Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart is getting not only a two-year contract extension, but also a 6% increase in pay.
After about 20 minutes in closed session, members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved Stewart’s contract extension and pay raise after reconvening into open session Tuesday, Feb. 18. Stewart’s evaluation and contract were on the board’s closed session agenda, as well as the hiring of professional personnel. Board members Will Presson, Mike Rosenberg and Marvin Royal were absent.
“I’m super excited,” Stewart told the Register after the vote. “This is home for me … It just really allows us to continue the great work that we’re doing. I look forward to many years in Gainesville.”
Stewart first signed a contract with the district in August 2018 after he was named lone finalist in the district’s search for a new top administrator.
Stewart’s initial contract with the district was for three years. He received a one-time signing bonus of $5,000 and his annual salary was $200,000, according to a previous report in the Register.
In 2019, board members agreed to extend his contract for another year, which put his end date at June 30, 2022.
Now, following last week’s vote, Stewart’s contract doesn’t end until June 30, 2023. His annual salary is now listed at $212,000, according to a copy of the updated contract.
Board members are to evaluate the superintendent’s performance at least once per year, the contract states.
