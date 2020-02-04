A specially called meeting of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees only has one action item on the agenda — to consider and possibly take action to adopt an order calling for a school building bond election.
The noon meeting Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St., comes about a week before the Friday, Feb. 14 deadline the district has for deciding to call a bond election this May.
A bond proposal has been discussed for months within the district. A Facilities Steering Committee was formed to gain community input and help decide what should be on the May ballot if the school board agrees that a bond election needs to be held.
The committee came up with six options ranging from expanding Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400, expanding W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954 and making various capital improvements throughout the district for $12,980,208, for a total of $38,775,562 to expanding Lee and Chalmers elementary schools and constructing a new junior high for an overall total of $94,419,845.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart did not say Tuesday, Feb. 4, what specific options the board is looking into.
“We are currently evaluating all options,” Stewart said. “Understanding that we will not be able to address every project outlined during the facility steering committee meeting discussions, we will look at the options that we feel will address the immediate needs of the district.”
Stewart told board members at their Jan. 21 meeting that $92.5 million would be the most the district could request. There’s a state cap on the district’s interest and sinking portion of the tax rate at 50 cents. A $92.5 million bond would increase the I&S tax rate by 42 cents.
In August 2019, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.07 and an I&S rate of 8 cents bringing the district’s total tax rate to $1.15 per $100 of property valuation.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The FSC was initially supposed to decided on a bond option to recommend to the school board. However, the committee agreed that anything recommended to school board members had to be decided by a supermajority vote and they could not come to a two-thirds consensus.
At the Jan. 21 school board meeting, Stewart said the committee supports the school board in making a decision since they were unable to reach a supermajority.
