The Gainesville Independent School District’s board members called off a proposed $35.1 million bond election this week.
The Monday, Aug. 24, vote to cancel the Nov. 3 bond election was unanimous.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said the decision was “wildly anticipated.”
“Especially as we really evaluate the state of our economy,” Stewart said.
He said even though the economy is starting to pick back up, it will still take some time for individuals to catch up on bills and find a sense of normalcy again.
“After much thought and consideration I find it very, very hard at this particular moment in time for us to go out and ask our stakeholders for additional monies during this time,” Stewart said.
The bond issue, he said, is not dead. The district will save the information gathered during the bond process to bring back for public vote at a future date, according to Stewart.
The $35.1 million bond was to expand Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400; to expand W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954; and to make various capital improvements throughout the district for $9,263,176, for a total of $35,058,530, according to a previous report in the Register.
If the bond were to be approved by voters, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, would be decommissioned from student use, officials said.Members of the district’s board of trustees agreed to postpone the bond and school board election in March. That’s when Gov. Greg Abbott suspended provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow local governments to postpone their May 2 elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the board unanimously approved calling for a May bond election during a specially called meeting Feb. 6.
Director of Finance Alyce Greer said Thursday, Aug. 27, that the district spent $19,536 to prepare for the bond election. The monies covered the bond survey, printing bond information and the survey postcard, she said.
Board members also unanimously agreed to cancel the Nov. 3 school board election. Three seats were up; however, only one seat was contested.
Charlie Pickett, a pastor at Real Life Church, and Latecia Hendricks, a technical specialist at North Central Texas College, were vying for outgoing board member Mike Rosenberg’s Place 1 seat.
Stewart told board members Monday that Pickett withdrew from the race.
Incumbent Place 2 board member Marvin Royal was unopposed, as was Dan Doss, who sought outgoing board member Will Presson’s Place 3 seat.
