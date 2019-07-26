Members of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees will be discussing the district’s budget next week.
According to school officials, board members are to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 29, for a specially called meeting at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
The meeting’s agenda lists an information item about an upcoming convention in September, a closed session item related to the hiring of professional personnel and a budget workshop to discuss the 2019-2020 budget.
What the district’s current proposed working budget is for the upcoming year was unknown as of press time. Finance Director Alyce Greer and Superintendent DesMontes Stewart were out of the office, administrative assistant Kay Neu said late Thursday afternoon, July 25.
On Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, board members voted to approve three budgets for the current 2018-2019 fiscal year.
This year’s 2018-19 general fund budget of $27.5 million was approved about this time last summer, as well as the $2.3 million food service fund and the $2.2 million debt service fund, according to an archived Register report.
Last year’s vote was unanimous. Board members Will Presson and Phil Neelley were absent.
During the most recent school board meeting Monday, July 15, Stewart said he and other district staff members had been working “behind closed doors” to gather all the necessary information so administrators could present a proposed budget for the upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year.
A rough draft of the budget would be distributed to school board members prior to this coming Monday’s budget workshop, Stewart said.
The district’s fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said Friday, July 26, that there was no way to judge how many students so far have enrolled in the district for the upcoming school year.
According to the June 17 board meeting minutes posted on GISD’s website, district enrollment at the end of May was 3,134 with an average daily attendance of 94.34%.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
