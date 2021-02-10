UPDATE 9:15 p.m.:
Era ISD is closed Thursday.
St. Mary's School is on a two-hour delay.
The Learning Tree at First United Methodist Church will be closed.
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:
All campuses of North Central Texas College will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. Thursday.
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.:
Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning, Gainesville ISD will be closed once again on Thursday, Feb. 11. However, this will be a virtual learning day for all students, the district announced. Teachers will be in communication with further instruction on assignments.
Callisburg ISD has canceled school and all school-related activities for Thursday, Feb. 11. This is due to the possibility of treacherous road conditions caused by inclement weather conditions.
Walnut Bend ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11, due to weather.
Due to icy road conditions and the potential for more inclement weather, Valley View ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11, and all classes are canceled. This includes all online classes.
Lindsay ISD will have virtual instruction Thursday, Feb. 11. The school will not be having on-site instruction.
Whitesboro ISD is planning a 2-hour delay for Thursday with the possibility of moving to remote instruction if weather is bad.
ORIGINAL 5:30 p.m.:
Muenster ISD classes are tentatively starting at 10 a.m. for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions. If conditions do not look like they will improve, a final decision on Thursday will be made by 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Sivells Bend ISD will be closed Thursday because of the forecast icy conditions.
Gainesville ISD has not made an announcement about Thursday as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
