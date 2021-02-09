UPDATE 9:07 a.m. Wednesday:
Callisburg ISD is also closed for Wednesday, Feb. 10, with all activities canceled.
UPDATE 8:27 a.m. Wednesday:
Muenster ISD classes are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 with a 10 a.m. start for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions. If conditions do not look like they will improve, a final decision on Thursday will be made by 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
UPDATE 6:48 a.m. Wednesday:
NO SCHOOL WEDNESDAY Due to icy road conditions, Gainesville ISD will be closed today, Wednesday, February 10, and all classes are canceled.
ORIGINAL Tuesday evening, Feb. 9:
Muenster Independent School District will have a 10 a.m. delayed start Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to Superintendent Steven Self.
A final decision on school opening for the rest of the day will be made by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
Lindsay ISD announced that the school's buses would run two hours later Wednesday and classes would begin at 10:15 a.m.
Valley View ISD will also have a late start Wednesday. Classes will start at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours late.
Callisburg ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. for Wednesday. Buses will run 2 hours later than normal.
Walnut Bend ISD announced it would be closed Wednesday. Sivells Bend ISD did, too.
Gainesville Independent School District canceled athletic games and morning (before school) athletic practices through Saturday, Feb. 13.
GISD indicated it would notify families and local media if school was delayed Wednesday. It had not canceled classes as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9.
