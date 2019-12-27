The results are in. The Texas Education Agency’s financial accountability ratings have been provided to area school districts and their respective superintendents say they are pleased with the results.
Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, also known as FIRST, is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes, according to a news release from the TEA.
FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor, the release states.
The TEA assigned one of four accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being an A for “superior,” followed by a B for “above-standard achievement,” a C for “meets standard,” and an F for “substandard achievement.”
Ratings for 2018-2019 are based on annual financial reports provided to TEA by districts for the 2018 fiscal year, according to the TEA.
The Gainesville Daily Register asked each area superintendent how they felt about their respective district’s outcome and if there was any need for improvement.
Callisburg Independent School District
Callisburg Independent School District continues to earn a “superior” rating from the TEA.
Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler said his district has earned an A ever since the rating system was created.
“Our Business Manager, Mrs. Janie Lewis, does an outstanding job making sure the district performs at this level each year,” Metzler said while adding he doesn’t see a need for improvement.
The district scored a 100— the same as last year — after all the test scores were tallied up, according to the TEA.
Metzler did not provide an updated enrollment number for the district. However, he said there were 1,162 children enrolled in the district earlier in the school year.
Era Independent School District
Era Independent School District bumped up to an A rating this year with an overall score of 96.
Last year, Era ISD earned a B or “above-standard” rating with an overall score of 84, according to the TEA.
Superintendent Jeremy Thompson said the district is proud to have received a “superior” rating this year on FIRST.
“Our high financial rating is due in large part to the solid work by our finance department, and in particular, our Director of Finance, Suzette Henderson,” Thompson told the Register via email. “Largely because of her efforts, we have also been awarded two transparency stars through the Texas comptroller’s office for going above and beyond in financial transparency as a local government agency.”
There are 482 students enrolled in Era ISD, Thompson said.
Gainesville Independent School District
For the 17th year in a row, Gainesville Independent School District has received a “superior” FIRST rating, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said.
“This shows our community that the GISD staff responsible for our finances, as well as previous board members and administration, have done a great job of ensuring that we have used our allocated resources to provide our students and staff with the materials needed to [be] successful within and outside of the classrooms,” Stewart said.
While Gainesville ISD still received an A, their overall district score dropped 10 points from 100 to 90, according to the TEA.
Before Christmas break, Stewart said there were 3,045 students enrolled in the district.
Lindsay Independent School District
Lindsay Independent School District Superintendent Trevor Rogers said the district received an overall score of 100 this year.
“Mrs. Diane Zimmerer, our business manager, does an outstanding job of keeping us on track with all of our financially related practices and policies,” Rogers said. “We are thankful for her and all that she does for LISD.”
The district once again received an A or “superior” rating from the TEA, data shows.
There are 510 students enrolled in Lindsay ISD, Rogers said.
Muenster Independent School District
“We had one of the best scores we have had during the last five years,” said Muenster Independent School District Superintendent Steven Self.
The district’s rating went from a B or an “above-standard” rating to an A or “superior” rating. Last year, the district’s overall score was 84. This year, Muenster ISD scored 94.
“We are happy with the A (94) score, but improvement is always our approach,” Self said via an email interview.
Self said the school board received the district’s annual audit report at their November meeting and “it was excellent.” He said the audit is where most of the information for FIRST comes from.
There are 514 children enrolled in Muenster ISD.
Sivells Bend Independent School District
Sivells Bend Independent School District once again received a perfect score of 100, according to data provided by the TEA.
Superintendent Lisa Slaughter said she is “very pleased” with the district’s “superior” or A rating.
There are 69 children enrolled in the pre-K to eighth-grade district.
Valley View Independent School District
Valley View Independent School District Superintendent William Stokes said the FIRST rating is an important tool for administrators and board members to get a “heads up” on any trends that might indicate potential areas of concern regarding their financial operations.
The district received an A or “superior” rating with an overall score of 100.
“I think everyone in the area had strong ratings and that reflects the generally conservative fiscal nature of both administrators and their boards,” Stokes told the Register.
“We were a bit low on our rating in the prior year due to a change in our fiscal year which changed the date that certain measures were taken; however, we had a perfect score in our last rating and feel that is a strong indicator of our financial position.”
Last year, the district received a B or above-average rating with an overall score of 88, according to a report previously published in the Register.
There are 880 children enrolled in Valley View ISD, Stokes said.
Walnut Bend Independent School District
Walnut Bend Independent School District Superintendent Troy Humphrey said the district wants to continue receiving overall scores of 100 on their FIRST ratings.
According to the TEA, Walnut Bend ISD received an A or “superior” rating with an overall score of 100.
Humphrey said he didn’t see anything to improve on based on the scoring.
There are 70 students enrolled in the pre-K to eighth-grade district, he said.
