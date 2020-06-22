Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to discuss the school’s 2020-2021 budget, salaries and tax rate during a budget workshop at the school board’s meeting Tuesday, according to the agenda.
School board members in August 2019 unanimously agreed to adopt the 2019-2020 general fund budget of $32 million, the child nutrition fund of $2.4 million and the debt service fund of $2.3 million. The board also adopted an overall tax rate of $1.15 per $100 of assessed property value at that time.
The district’s fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors received anywhere from a 6.2% to 10.2% increase in pay under the compensation plan approved in August 2019. Paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff were to receive a median 4% raise and administrative staff were to get about a 6% increase, the Register previously reported.
The increases came after state legislators passed a school finance reform bill to improve school funding, raise teacher pay and cut local property taxes.
Before the workshop, board members are set to go into closed session to discuss the hiring of professional personnel, the agenda states. The board will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on that.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after the invocation and pledge to the flag, the notice states.
