Voters will get a chance to hear directly from Republican candidates for Texas Senate District 30 at a candidate forum next week.
The Cooke County Republican Party will host a forum 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the State Theater, 200 E. California St., for five of the six candidates running for the seat being vacated by State Sen. Pat Fallon.
The five Republican candidates are being invited to take part — Craig Carter of Nocona, Andy Hopper of Decatur, Shelley Luther of Pilot Point, State Rep. Drew Springer of Muenster and Christopher Watts of Denton. One Democrat, Jacob Minter, will also appear on the ballot.
Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing, according to a press release from the Cooke County GOP. Attendees will be seated first come, first served.
In August, Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which leaves his current state seat open. In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, he stated his resignation from the Texas Senate would be effective at midnight Jan. 4. Abbott then called for an emergency special election to take place this month to fill the SD-30 seat.
Early voting will begin Monday, Sept. 14. Election day for the special election is Tuesday, Sept. 29. The winner of the special election will finish Fallon’s term, which goes until January 2023.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, a runoff will be scheduled.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Denton, Montague, Grayson, Collin, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
