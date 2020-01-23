Signups are underway for those interested in applying for a seat on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors.
Hopefuls can print out an application for a place on the ballot off the district’s website at https://tinyurl.com/vap9rhn. Completed forms should be mailed to Gainesville Hospital District, 1900 Hospital Blvd., Gainesville, TX 76240.
People can also file for a spot on the ballot in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at North Texas Medical Center, which shares an address with the hospital district.
All applications must be received by the 5 p.m. filing deadline Friday, Feb. 14. The election will take place May 2.
At-large board members Ken Arterbury, Derrell Comer and Jimmy Mosman’s positions are up for election, according to the district’s website.
Arterbury and Mosman are wrapping up their first term. Comer has served on the board since 2009.
All seats on the nine-member board are volunteer positions. Those elected serve three-year terms.
The Gainesville Hospital District represents approximately two-thirds of Cooke County and the majority of its population. Its board meets bimonthly at NTMC.
As of Thursday, Jan. 23, there were 23, 091 registered voters in the district, according to Brandy Carr, Cooke County’s voter registrar.
