COVID-19 vaccine recipients who were scheduled to receive their second dose March 23 at Cooke County's vaccine clinic will instead get their second dose March 30, Cooke County officials announced Thursday, March 18.
“Due to a change in vaccine providers, the shipment of 2nd dose vaccines for March 23 has been delayed,” a notice posted to the county's pandemic page on Facebook states.
Vaccines will still be administered at the Gainesville Civic Center at the same time as the first appointment.
Notices were sent out by email to those who were scheduled, according to officials, but may have landed in junk or spam folders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.