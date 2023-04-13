The section of Main Street between Lindsay and Denton streets will be closed until further notice.
This is due to the deterioration of building in the 400 block of East Main Street, the rear of the Cooke County Appliances store.
“In one of the recent wind storms, it caused the brick parapet wall to come apart,” said Michael Doughty, community development director of Gainesville. “Part of it fell inside the building and part of it fell outside of the building, and it looks like it’s pretty imminent that it can very well get worse.”
Due to the potential for further crumbling, the street section is closed to protect the drivers and pedestrians, should that section of the wall come down.
“The street is closed off for public safety,” said Doughty. “In case further deterioration causes more breakages, and it looks like it’s probably imminent that it will if it is not abated.”
While the city is trying to make things safe to reopen the road as quickly as possible, it will still be a few weeks before the road is open again.
“We’re looking at calling a special meeting … with our board that does condemnations and repair orders and things like that,” said Doughty. “Our legal requirement for posting the meeting is 10 days, and so we expect to have a meeting in about 10 days, and we’ll get an order from the board.”
After the meeting, the structure will be inspected to see how to best disassemble the building.
“We’re going to require that a structural engineer evaluate the interior structure because the bricks are separate from the interior structure,” said Doughty. “We’re going to ask for an immediate order for the property owner to remove the brick that has been compromised … we’re going to recommend that the property owner is given the shortest amount of time that they feel necessary to remove the immediate hazards, and then if they don’t, then the city would have the right to do it … so we can get our street back open.”
Until the street is reopened, alternate routes on California and Pecan streets are available.
