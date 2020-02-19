Six people will be vying for one of three seats on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors this May.
In addition to incumbents Jimmy Mosman and Ken Arterbury, Brian Winters, Eugene Mills, Kari Hutcherson and G. D. “Wally” Cox applied for a spot on the May 2 ballot, according to candidate applications received by the Friday, Feb. 14, deadline.
Voters will be able to select up to three candidates, with the top three vote-getters winning seats on the board.
Derrell Comer's position is the third at-large seat up for election. He did not seek reelection. Comer has served on the board since 2009. Arterbury and Mosman are wrapping up their first term since elected in 2017.
All seats on the nine-member board are volunteer positions. Those elected serve three-year terms.
The Gainesville Hospital District represents approximately two-thirds of Cooke County and the majority of its population. Its board meets bimonthly at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
There were 23,132 registered voters in the district as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to Brandy Carr, Cooke County’s voter registrar.
Thursday, April 2, is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the May uniform election.
Voters can check their voter registration status online at www.votetexas.gov.
Interested parties can fill out a voter application form on the website. If someone decides to fill out the form online, they must print it out, sign it and mail it to Carr’s office, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240.
The May 2 election will cover nonpartisan positions at municipalities, school districts and special taxing districts. It takes place separately from the Republican and Democratic party primaries. Early voting starts Monday, April 20.
