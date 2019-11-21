Noble Research Institute will host a “Managing Taxes for Agricultural Producers” seminar from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
The Internal Revenue Service continues to interpret and publish guidance and regulations pertaining to the tax legislation passed by Congress in December 2017, according to a press release from the research institute. Many of the tax law changes took effect in 2018, while several of other changes will become effective in the 2019 tax year.
Many of the change details will be covered in the seminar and tax professionals will be available to answer questions, according to the release.
Topics will include how to report certain types of income and expenses; how to manage taxable income; and the new tax law’s impacts on agricultural operations.
The seminar is open to farmers, ranchers or land managers who have income or expenses from an agricultural enterprise. There is no fee, but participants are asked to register online by Tuesday, Dec. 3, to attend.
For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
The Noble Research Institute is at 2510 Sam Noble Parkway in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
