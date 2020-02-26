Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
H J Res 79: Removing the deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Bill Passed - House (232 - 183); No
HR 2546: Protecting Americas Wilderness Act. Bill Passed - House (231 - 183); No
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
S 311: Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (56 - 41); Yes
S 3275: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (53 - 44); Yes
S J Res 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. Bill Passed - Senate (55 - 45); No
S 3275: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Co-sponsor; Introduced - Senate
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
S 311: Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (56 - 41); Yes
S 3275: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (53 - 44); Yes
S J Res 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. Bill Passed - Senate (55 - 45); No
S 3275: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Co-sponsor; introduced - Senate
