Cooke County veterans have a strong advocate whenever they need him, and he’s eager to help.
Retired Marine Tim Cortes took over as Cooke County’s Veterans Service Office in 2017, after 31 years of training and combat around the globe — Iraq, Afghanistan, Taiwan, Africa and much more — in service to his country. When he settled in North Texas with his wife Jeanette, he spent a few years looking for something to keep himself busy. After volunteering during Medal of Honor Week, he saw an ad in a local paper for the county veterans’ position.
“After about three years of retirement, I figured out I that I just couldn't do that anymore. I started looking in the paper and I saw that this post had opened up … so, I made a couple inquiries and I ended up here,” Cortes said during an interview last week with the Register.
If Veterans Services Office sounds like a generic title, it’s because no title could encapsulate everything Cortes does. He reaches out constantly to different community groups, seeking their help for veterans. He helps get vets signed up for Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits — like health care, pensions, compensation, education, etc. — for themselves and their families. He helps others who need discharge paperwork, back pay and other documentation from the Department of Defense.
Cortes is a fixture at places like Stanford House, the Muenster and Gainesville VFW, Pecan Tree and other local nursing homes, Kiwanis meetings — pretty much anywhere he can share the help available from the VA. He deals with a lot of veterans who suffered physical and emotional injuries in the service, people who aren’t aware of the compensation available to them for things like Agent Orange exposure in Korea and Vietnam and hearing loss from serving in artillery units.
“It's veterans helping veterans; veterans helping their families,” Cortes explained. “You know, you see people out there. Every time I see a veteran or a person on the street that's homeless, you'll see me stop, get out and ask 'em if they're veterans. And if not, I'll let 'em know where they can go … (T)he benefits from the VA now are, are awfully good, particularly for these older folks. When they retired, they may have gotten small pensions, and now the VA really actually gives them an allowance that they can live on.”
—
Cortes takes a lot of walk-ins at his office in the old Cooke County Jail at 301 S. Chestnut St. in downtown Gainesville. Those are the exchanges that affect Cortes the most.
“Unfortunately we've lost most of our World War II population. When I started, I had World War II guys coming in here, 96, 97 year old folks, with just incredible stories. ‘You know, I've never spoke to anybody about this stuff,’ is what they would tell me,” Cortes recounted. “And then they would start telling me these incredible, horrific stories that were really amazing, and they would finally get the benefits they had earned so many years later.”
These men and women get his full attention. He wants to hear their stories, in order to know how best he can help.
“When you come in this office, what do you see? You see, you see a military office. I’ve done that on purpose, having done so much time in the military I know what makes veterans comfortable,” Cortes explained. “They come in my office, they sit in the chair and I can't stop them from talking. They just immediately — even if they're 60, 70, 80 years old — they go back to when they were there. And they start telling that story, and their wives cannot believe it. If they're in here listening, wives will say, ‘He’s never discussed this before with anyone.’”
“They will talk to veterans or people they know that have been through what they've been through. They'll just let it out. They'll cry and they'll let their stories out,” Cortes said.
Cortes can connect them to whatever they need, be it counseling or medical attention or more, and has escorted more than a few to local VA facilities to get that help immediately when necessary. He admitted, a bit sheepishly, that he has worn out local mental health professionals with referrals.
“[Veterans] come in this office and they feel it, they feel the camaraderie right off the bat … they're immediately comfortable in this office. If they wanna shut the door, we shut the door and they'll just start tell me everything, literally,” Cortes said. “I I love it personally because I can listen to it, I can hear it. I've been through those situations so I can talk about them and how to deal with them.”
—
The retired Marine is glad to help his comrades, but, as he also pointed out, he also helps his community.
“I wear a (Cooke) County shirt because I want to be known anywhere I go. I want to publicize and I pretty much go out and try to sell the program myself — throughout the town and our outward communities. I think we publicize veteran services in the county pretty well,” Cortes said. “We’ve brought $22 million in to the county through benefits and or compensation through the VA. When we start bringing money in, the economy of our community starts to grow. You see nicer vehicles in the area. People start building homes, putting more into their homes and whatnot. The funds come back to the community.”
Cortes sounds like someone who would do the job for free.
“You know, it's a very, very, gratifying position to be in,” he said simply.
