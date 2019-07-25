If you haven’t already seen Valley View City Hall has a new home, take note.
The city-owned location at 308 W. O’Buch St. closed Friday, June 28, and operations began at 101 S. Frontage Road on Monday, July 8, city officials said.
“We are very excited to upgrade our facilities,” Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley said. “It will allow us to better serve the community.”
City Secretary Lynn Hillis said Thursday, July 25, that the new building will allow the city to offer a drive-thru dropoff option for its utility customers “hopefully next week.”
The front of the facility also features a “Safe Exchange Zone” in an attempt to give the public a place to exchange children and conduct business transactions “in an open well-lit area under the watchful eye of the camera system,” according to Police Chief Scott Otto.
Brinkley said the opportunity to move came about when First State Bank decided to close its Valley View Branch.
David Layton, a spokesman with FSB, said the bank, which was built in 2002, temporarily closed Feb. 28 while it was converted into a remote banking services location.
He said the inside of the bank had been closed to walk-in traffic a while back and drive-thru services were all that have been available for years.
Two drive-up Interactive Teller Machines located outside the 1,725 square-foot building should be operable by next week if all goes planned, Layton said Wednesday, July 24.
On March 19, members of the Valley View Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed to authorize Brinkley to begin negotiations with FSB for the lease or sale of the bank building, according to Hillis.
Brinkley said the 2,320-square-foot facility on O’Buch was not in the best condition. It was built in 1910 and in need of repairs, Hillis said after the move.
On April 30, members of the board of aldermen allowed Brinkley to sign a five-year lease agreement with FSB. The motion carried 3-0, according to Hillis. Alderman Janson Bewley was absent and there was one vacancy on the board from when Valerie Peacock resigned in January, she said.
Brinkley said the lease with FSB is $1,000 per month and the city is confident that the newer building will lead to decreased utility expenses.
The city has owned the more than 100-year-old building on O’Buch since Jan. 30, 2003, according to Hillis.
Brinkley said future plans for the old facility would be decided by “council at a later date.”
Nothing had been decided as of press time, but there was a closed session item listed on the city’s Thursday, July 25, board of aldermen agenda to “deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property regarding 308 W. O’Buch and 101 S. Lee St.”
