Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies will be stationed on the Era and Callisburg school campuses for the 2022-23 year.
Sheriff Ray Partington announced details from the plan at Monday’s county commissioners court meeting. The school districts will cover 70 percent of the cost, which is roughly proportionate for the amount of time the deputies — or School Resource Officers (SRO) as they are called — will be on campus duty. The SROs will revert to road patrol for Partington during school breaks, which amounts to about 30 percent of the year.
The commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of the plan.
Dep. Michael Green was assigned to Callisburg ISD last year and is expected to return for the 2022-23 school year. Former Gainesville ISD police officer Kenny Cantrell will take the SRO position in Era, Partington said.
Better coverage
Sappington told the Register last month that the SRO arrangements make sense for Callisburg and Era because they don’t have town police departments nearby to respond to campus calls.
“I spent 15 years on the school board at Valley View … while I was on the board, we had created an SRO with city of Valley View Police Department,” said Sappington, the retired state trooper who was sworn in as Sheriff in 2021.
Many of the county’s school districts are located within towns with police departments, but Era and Callisburg do not maintain local police departments. Sappington and Callisburg ISD added an SRO for the 2021-22 school year.
“(The Callisburg ISD) board there and their superintendent [Donald] Metzler was very much for it... and, by all accounts, it has been very successful,” said Sappington.
The sheriff pointed out the importance of having an officer on site to respond immediately to a tragedy like the Uvalde school shootings, but he said the benefits extend well beyond that.
“You might have parents who come to the school have a disagreement with the school, - maybe their child has had some kind of discipline situation at school and they don’t agree with whatever. Parents get crossways with teachers and principals and, quite often, some of those situations can be heated. When you have an SRO on site, they tend to deescalate that,” Sappington noted.
“... Another thing that is our goal is not only to be out there to provide a law enforcement presence, but to be a mentor with those kids, to get to know those kids,” the sheriff continued. “That’s what we’ve been successful with at Callisburg - building those relationships, where the kids trust the officer, the officer knows the kids, and it is really a neat thing to see."
