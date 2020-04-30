Randal Holley died last week after being shot in the chest with a small caliber handgun, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Thursday morning, April 30.
Gilbert said he didn’t have much to share on the investigation into Holley’s alleged murder, but he did say the 62-year-old man was shot twice in the chest.
Holley was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison for his gunshot wounds Tuesday evening, April 21, after his wife, Sheryl Renee Holley, called for emergency medical services to come to their home on Turpen Hill Drive in northeast Cooke County. Randal Holley died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a previous Register report.
Gilbert said he was unsure whether other rounds were fired that night. He did confirm there were only “two shots to him.”
Sheryl Renee Holley was taken from the scene to the Cooke County Justice Center for investigation and booked into the county jail after midnight Wednesday, April 22, on a first-degree felony murder charge, according to Gilbert.
She posted bail Thursday, April 23, Cooke County Jail records show. Her bond was set at $350,000.
Sheryl Holley does not have a past criminal history, Gilbert said after the reported murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of the murder charge.
Gilbert said Thursday that he’s “still waiting on a complete autopsy report and a crime scene report from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.”
The alleged murder weapon is in law enforcement custody, Gilbert said. However, the make and model of the gun and what caliber of bullet used isn’t being released until the reports are received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.