Sheriff: 2 men jailed on drug charges

Two men from Road Runner who law enforcement officials say were in possession of methamphetamine remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail late Monday afternoon, March 2.
Michael Edwin Dedmon Jr., 39, is facing charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams and evading arrest/detention, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert. His bonds total $80,000.
Ronald Steven Williams, 48, faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams, Gilbert said. His bonds total $125,000.
The charges stem from a traffic stop Monday, Feb. 24. Deputies stopped a red Dodge on Wilson Court in Road Runner for a traffic violation, Gilbert said. The vehicle’s model and year were not provided.
While police conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle, Dedmon fled from deputies on foot. After a brief chase, he was found to be in possession of about four grams of meth with an estimated street value of $400, the sheriff said.
Dedmon was then placed under arrest and taken to the Cooke County Jail on Feb. 24.
A subsequent investigation was conducted into the recovered meth, officials said.
Drug enforcement unit investigators, assisted by patrol deputies, executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Wilson Court in Road Runner.
Gilbert said investigators detained Williams and recovered four more grams of meth worth an estimated $400. Law enforcement also recovered “packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of simulated methamphetamine.”
Gilbert said Williams, who he believes is an active Surenos gang member, was placed under arrest and booked into the county jail Feb. 25.
