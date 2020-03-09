Sheriff race recount set: New tally to take place Friday, GOP chair says

The county’s first recount in at least 35 years is set for Friday, March 13.
The recount, which was requested by Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert on Friday, March 6, is to determine the number of votes cast for sheriff candidates in the Republican Party Primary and will take place at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
Gilbert lost to challenger Ray Sappington by 43 votes on Tuesday, March 3.
Final unofficial results for the Republican Party Primary show Sappington received 4,310 votes or 48.9% compared to Gilbert’s 4,267 votes or 48.5%. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Canvassing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the GOP Headquarters, suite 304 at 701 E. California St., according to Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara.
“If the vote total changes any after the recount then I must recanvass that race,” McNamara said.
McNamara said he officially approved Gilbert’s petition for a recount by hand Sunday, March 8. With the petition, Gilbert put down a $3,000 deposit to cover costs associated with the recount, he said.
Total cost of the recount will depend on how long it takes, McNamara said.
“My goal is to appoint five counting teams and each team [will have] three people,” McNamara said. “On each team I hope to have someone from a list provided by each candidate and someone from my own list.”
He said each person is paid the same as an election clerk, a rate of $12 per hour.
According to Gilbert’s most recent campaign finance report, the campaign had $7,004.
McNamara said the cost of the recount is the responsibility of the petitioner unless the recount overturns the outcome.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said the county has not had a recount in the last 35 years. “And I do not know before that,” she added.
Of the 26,053 registered voters in the county, 10,036 or 38.52% came out to cast ballots during the Republican and Democratic party primaries, according to information provided by Harrison’s office.
