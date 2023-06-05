CCSD statue suspects

These are the people that Cooke County Sheriff's investigators are looking for in connection with an incident on the county courthouse grounds in downtown Gainesville.

 CCSD picture

Monday, June 6, 2023 5:18 p.m.

Sheriff Ray Sappington has told the Register that the suspects have been identified, but he did not release any further details.

Monday, June 6, 2023 3:43 p.m.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information to identify the subjects pictured above.

The department stated in a Monday press release that “On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 4:23 PM, these suspect(s) were involved in actions that caused damage to a public monument on the courthouse grounds.”

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Lt. John Goble at tips@co.cooke.tx.us or 940-668-3235.

