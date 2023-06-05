Monday, June 6, 2023 5:18 p.m.
Sheriff Ray Sappington has told the Register that the suspects have been identified, but he did not release any further details.
Monday, June 6, 2023 3:43 p.m.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information to identify the subjects pictured above.
The department stated in a Monday press release that “On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 4:23 PM, these suspect(s) were involved in actions that caused damage to a public monument on the courthouse grounds.”
Anyone with information about this incident may contact Lt. John Goble at tips@co.cooke.tx.us or 940-668-3235.
