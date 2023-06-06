Tuesday, June 6, 2023 2:23 p.m.
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington has identified a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the spray painting of a monument on county courthouse grounds.
Sappington sent out a press release Tuesday after asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who may have been connected to the incident.
“During the course of the investigation, it was determined only one of the three individuals used spray paint to paint profanity on the monument.
“The county contracted with an outside company to remove the paint and restore at a cost of over $500.”
Charges against the suspect are pending at this time, Sappington added.
Monday, June 5, 2023 5:18 p.m.
Sheriff Ray Sappington has told the Register that the suspects have been identified, but he did not release any further details.
Monday, June 5, 2023 3:43 p.m.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information to identify the subjects pictured above.
The department stated in a Monday press release that “On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 4:23 PM, these suspect(s) were involved in actions that caused damage to a public monument on the courthouse grounds.”
Anyone with information about this incident may contact Lt. John Goble at tips@co.cooke.tx.us or 940-668-3235.
