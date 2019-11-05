Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert has announced he’s seeking reelection next year.
Gilbert, a Republican, said he intends to seek a third term in the March 3, 2020, primary election. Gilbert was elected in 2012 after a runoff election and ran unopposed in the 2016 general election after defeating a primary challenger that year, the Register previously reported.
“In seeking another term as your sheriff, my focus has not changed,” Gilbert said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “I am determined to continue to build on the success we have had…. We strive to enhance our efforts to strengthen community relations, as well as building on many of our pro-active law enforcement programs that we have created since taking office in 2013.”
He credited the dedication of the officers and other staff with the sheriff’s office for its success.
“We have focused much of our effort on providing the equipment and training our deputies require to perform at the highest level of proficiency,” he said in the release. During his tenure, he said, the office also formed a drug enforcement unit with a narcotics canine to help with drug interdiction and enforcement efforts.
Gilbert started his career in law enforcement when he became a reserve deputy sheriff in 1981. He went on to be a reserve deputy constable before being elected to two terms as Cooke County Precinct 1 constable.
Gilbert and his wife live in Gainesville. He sits on the board of directors of the Texoma Community Center and is part of the Police Academy Advisory Board for the Texoma Police Academy at Grayson College in Sherman, according to the release. He’s also a former board member with CASA of North Texas.
