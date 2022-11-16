Women of Faith in Service named June Sherrill Woman of the Year at the recent Women of Faith in Service Award Luncheon.
Sherrill currently serves a second term as President of the Stanford House Advisory Board. She served Women of Faith as president two terms. Sherrill serves First Presbyterian Church and United Way and volunteers for DASH — including its annual DASH Christmas fruit basket project. She has also been a member of the hospital auxiliary and managed a medical office. June’s 61-year marriage to Winnie Sherrill produced three daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Chosen service projects for Women of Faith year-end giving during the luncheon include DASH, Littlest Angel and Stanford House and DASH. Women of Faith in Service is an ecumenical body of women in Cooke County of all faiths in service and fellowship.
The goal of the group is to serve God and those in need in Cooke County. For more information, contact Lucy Sutton at haverhill1@thecreates.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.