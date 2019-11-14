Starting Monday, Nov. 18 until Nov. 25, churches all around the U.S. including in Gainesville will be collecting shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child.
The event happens yearly, collecting gifts to deliver overseas to children for Christmas. Cooke County has several churches contributing to the fundraiser.
“The shoeboxes include toys, hygiene items, school supplies, stuffed animals, dolls — whatever the donor decides to include,” said Johnny Bittick, OCC collection center coordinator. Children receiving a box also appreciate a picture or note with the gift, he said. “In addition to gifts to needy, the box comes with information about Jesus and how to become a Christian. Since 2009, about 9 million children have made decisions for Christ, 2 million just last year.”
OCC began in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1993 and is a division of Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit that aids in natural disasters, wars and diseases and has delivered shoebox gifts to over 168 million children all over the world, according to Bittick. Last year, OCC received a total of 13,244 shoeboxes from the region around Gainesville, with the goal being 14,000 this year.
“The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love,” a press release about the project indicated. “For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.”
First Baptist Church in Gainesville, at 308 E. Broadway St., is a collection point for the region around Gainesville — from Muenster to Bonham and Valley View to Ardmore and Durant, Bittick said.
Over 10.6 million shoeboxes were collected worldwide last year, according to the release. This year, the goal is up to 11 million shoeboxes.
