The Leadership Gainesville class for 2023-24 is taking applications.
Participants will learn about local concerns — public safety, utilities, governance, education, etc. — as well as available resources, extend their professional network and gain leadership experience.
It’s an opportunity to learn about the history and governance of the City of Gainesville, Cooke County, and the State of Texas and learn ways to become more involved in your community.
Applications will be due in the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce office on Friday, July 28 by 5 p.m. Call 940-665-2831, visit the office at 311 S. Weaver St. or email jshumate@gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
