Signups for the next Gainesville Police Department Citizen Police Academy are underway.
Starting Aug. 13, classes are scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays for 12 weeks at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
The free, interactive classes are to provide a working knowledge of the police department to the public. Classes cover topics such as gang awareness, firearms and narcotics investigation.
“Citizens are encouraged to attend to familiarize themselves with what their police department does for them,” Capt. Mark Brazelton said.
Anyone interested in attending must be 18 years or older, have a good standing in the community and either reside or work in Cooke County. A background check will be conducted on each applicant.
“Classes are always evolving based on evaluations and changes in law enforcement,” Brazelton said.
Brazelton said the department has had individuals take the class and then turn around and take it again with family and friends.
“Comments have made by many [that] they learn something new each class,” Brazelton said.
The last class graduated in April, he said.
Applications for the next 12-week session are due by Aug. 9, according to Brazelton.
Registration forms can be picked up at the front desk of GPD, requested by calling 940-668-4760 or downloaded at www.gainesville.tx.us/index.aspx?nid=611.
