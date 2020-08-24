A rebranded Gainesville bank has a new bank president.
Simmons Bank has named Mike Crawley community president for its Gainesville market, the bank announced in a press release. Crawley’s hire follows Simmons Bank’s merger last fall with Landmark Bank’s parent company and the rebranding of Landmark Bank locations in Gainesville and elsewhere.
Crawley comes to Gainesville with nearly 35 years of industry experience, according to the press release.
“Having the opportunity to enter a market that’s growing like this one is exciting at any time, but it’s especially meaningful during a season when businesses, families and individuals are counting more than ever on their bankers’ support to navigate financial challenges stemming from the coronavirus,” Crawley said in the release. “I’m grateful to join a team of bankers who are exceptionally committed to seeing our Gainesville customers and community succeed.”
Crawley joins Simmons from First United Bank, where he previously served as community president for Holdenville and Wewoka, Oklahoma.
A graduate of both the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and Northeastern State University, Crawley’s previous community involvement spans from board service with the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Oklahoma and Holdenville Lion Club to serving as vice chairman for the Cherokee Nation Economic Development Authority Board.
Steven Sims, the previous president of Gainesville’s Simmons Bank location, was appointed early this year to a senior position at Gainesville’s First State Bank.
Simmons First National Corp., the holding company for Simmons Bank, is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with assets of about $21.9 billion. The bank has more than 200 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma and five other states.
