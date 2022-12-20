A strong cold front will hit North Texas Thursday, driving temperatures down into the single digits in Cooke and surrounding counties.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is predicting peak wind gusts near or above 45 MPH as temperatures begin to plunge early Thursday. Wind chills will also all below 0F as windy conditions persist.
The weather is supposed to last until early Saturday, when temperatures start to rise above freezing again; however, “the long duration of well below freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes and cause them to burst. Temperatures fall below freezing Thursday and will remain below freezing until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Take the time to prepare your home from the hazardous cold temperatures,” stated NWS officials in a FaceBook post.
Residents should keep light streams running through their taps at home, in order to prevent water lines from freezing and bursting. Opening the cabinets underneath the taps is also recommended, in order to expose the water lines to more heat. Residents should also insulate, or at least cover, windows and doorways that allow drafts into the home.
People are also urged to dress warmly, cover exposed skin and to limit time outdoors. The cold snap should abate by Christmas morning, with temperatures rising into the 40s during the day. The warmup will continue through early next week, with temperatures back in the 60s by midweek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.