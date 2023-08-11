Prosperity Bank customers don’t the have the convenience of a drive-through to do their banking in downtown Gainesville anymore.
Work has started on the site of the bank’s new downtown location. Regional President Tim Fogle told the Register last fall that the bank intends to build a new branch office on the parking lot it owns in the 200 block of East California Street, across from its current site on the eastside of the courthouse square at 100 E. California St.
Cooke County has bought the bank’s current headquarters, which it will use for office and storage space once Prosperity’s new location opens in 2024.
The lot has been fenced in and normal traffic patterns are in effect around the site.
