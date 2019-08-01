A cold front is slowly making its way across the Great Plains and into North Texas, according to Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Godwin said the front is expected to arrive by late this evening, Friday, Aug. 2, and bring along lower temperatures, increased cloud coverage and a 40 to 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be in the upper 80s, which Godwin said is below average for the first week of August. Average temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s, he said.
Godwin said it will still feel “muggy, but keep us out of the upper 90s.”
The chance of precipitation this weekend is not expected to be “real widespread.” However, some spots could see half an inch of rain, according to the NWS.
Godwin predicted the heavier rain would be east toward Bonham and Paris. He also said some gusty winds might be possible with any of the thunderstorms that might pop up.
For the month of July, the area received 1.58 inches of rain — an inch below normal, according to records from a co-op site five miles east of Gainesville.
“Summer is typically dry around here,” Godwin said.
Even with July being drier than usual, Gainesville is still “right on average” for rainfall received year-to-date, according to the NWS. So far this year, 25.64 inches of rain has been recorded at the co-op site. The average is 25.59.
The area received four inches of rain above normal in May, which is one of the main reasons the city is still on par with the average, Godwin said.
Gainesville has yet to hit 100 degrees this summer, according to Godwin. The highest temperature in July was 97 degrees. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hit 100 degrees for the first time this summer on Tuesday, July 30, he said.
On average, the first triple-digit temperature recorded at DFW is July 2, according to a previous report by the Register. Last year, DFW saw its first 100-degree day on June 22 and Gainesville reported its first 100-degree day on July 2.
“The increased humidity keeps the temperatures down, actually,” Godwin said.
After the weekend, rain chances end and highs will start to climb back to the mid-90s, he said.
