Slow down for summer: $13.1M in road projects underway in Cooke Co.

Planning to venture down Farm-to-Market Road 922 west of Road Runner soon? Be mindful of the road being limited to one lane over Ray Roberts Lake as contractors work on installing new guardrails.
The work is part of a $4.4 million safety improvement project that began in November, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Adele Lewis.
The lane closure at Ray Roberts Lake is expected to be ongoing for about two weeks, weather permitting, as subcontractors with Fort Worth-based Comen Enterprises replace guardrails along the lake bridge, according to Thomas Brown, an inspector with TxDOT who was on site Friday, June 5. Guardrails are now required to be 32 inches tall instead of 26, he said.
The FM 922 project is from northbound I-35 to FM 372, divided into two sections: one from the northbound I-35 Frontage Road to one mile west of FM 2071 and the other from FM 2071 to FM 372, Lewis said. It was awarded to Denton-based Jagoe-Public Co.
Lewis said FM 922 was widened as part of the project and centerline rumble strips were recently added. On Friday, Lewis estimated the project had about a month’s worth of work left.
“Rumble strips audibly and physically alert drivers that they are leaving their side or center of the roadway,” Lewis said in a previous interview with the Register. “They can also alert bicyclists that a vehicle could be moving onto the shoulder.”
TxDOT is also carrying out two other area projects, Lewis said — one that’s partway through and another that’s nearly completed.
In March, a $6.1 million project began on FM 2382 in Cooke and Montague counties from FM 373 in Cooke County to the Montague County Line and then south to U.S. 82, she said.
Eurovia Atlantic Coast landed that job, according to Lewis. A TxDOT contractor list gives a Roanoke address for the company.
“This job will widen the roadway and overlay it with new hot-mix pavement,” Lewis said via email.
She said the project is approximately 10 miles long, and right now, the contractor is working on installing new culverts and preparing for widening the road.
On Friday, she said the project has “at least” seven months left.
The third project, which was also awarded to Jagoe-Public Co., is on FM 2896 from FM 371 to FM 678. She said the $2.6 million safety project is substantially complete and functioning as intended.
Work in that area began about a year ago, in June 2019, according to Lewis.
“We widened FM 2896 and added rumble strips,” she said. “We are currently waiting for established vegetation.”
Lewis said TxDOT holds back a small percentage of the contract price until the agency is satisfied with the growth of the grass.
“Contractors are used to this procedure so it’s no surprise,” she said.
