Shoppers braved the rain this weekend to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday. This annual event following Thanksgiving encourages people to shop locally.
Multiple shops are having their first holiday season in Gainesville, including The Power Project Collective, Hunkey Dorie Shops on Main and GypsyStar’s Darlings.
These three shops have various booths and stands for over 55 small businesses to have an in-person store without having to handle running a storefront on their own. The Power Project Collective has over 10 businesses involved, Hunkey Dorie has almost 20 vendors and GypsyStar’s Darlings has around 25 vendors with more to come.
THE POWER PROJECT COLLECTIVE
At 114 W. Main St. is The Power Project Collective. This store primarily features women-owned businesses and empowering each other.
The store was opened in June by Brandi Voth and Bailee Tierce, who each had their own businesses before coming together.
“We started doing some different pop-up events and collaborative markets, and we decided we really wanted to set ourselves apart… and we thought it would be more fun to do it together than alone,” said Voth. “We thought it’d be so fun if we had a shared space … and we thought it would be better to support each other and find a collective space rather than each person taking the overhead and doing it on their own.”
While it started with the two of them, The Power Project Collective has grown to have a variety of businesses with coffee, candles, leather works, makeup, flowers and much more. There is also space for people to come in and do workshops.
“We thought if we came together we could have a bigger impact and create a cool space,” said Voth. “We’re really giving a people a shared space to plug in and do events and workshops, build community and sell products and use our business to do something good for the community,” Tierce is the owner of Moss & Metal, which specializes in metal stamped jewelry.
“I started with an Etsy store about seven years ago,” said Tierce. “I was just making gifts for family and friends when I opened my Etsy story, and I started doing markets on the weekends.”
After doing weekend vendor markets such as Gainesville’s Liberty Crossing, as well as community markets in Denton and Dallas, Tierce decided to open a location to have everything in the same space.
From there, Tierce teamed up with Voth, who was head of the Power Project: a business with various branches with hats, t-shirts and clothing and Voth’s book and podcast. Everything Voth does with The Power Project focuses on empowerment.
“Power is an acrony m; it stands for Purpose, Ownership, Wisdom, Empowerment and Reach,” said Voth. “Everything that we do falls under that.”
Voth has mentored survivors of human trafficking where those she mentored were concerned about who would hire them, leading to Voth creating the Power Hat Co.
“The leather bands have a power word on them, hand-stamped by the girls that I mentor,” said Voth. “It provides them gap income, so that if they’re transitioning from an aftercare program into mainstream life, we can help fill in the gaps and get some money coming in.”
The Power Hat Co. also sells woven bandanas for the hats, made by women in Guatemala.
“We work closely with an organization there, and it provides them income, social programs and medical care,” said Voth. “It prevents them from having to go to work in the red light district.”
In everything that goes on at The Power Project Collective, it is all about empowering each other and empowering women.
“It was more than just selling hats and sweatshirts and jewelry; we wanted to create a space for people,” said Voth. “There’s so many new people coming to Gainesville and Cooke County right now that we wanted to create a space that people could come and plug in, build community and make friends.”
HUNKEY DORIE
Hunkey Dorie Shops on Main opened up in early May of this year next door to The Power Project Collective.
“It gives other small businesses the opportunity to have their own piece of the boutique without having that added expense, plus the overhead, the time you put into it; it helps all of us,” said Kristin Nanney, the owner of Hunkey Dorie. She also owns and operates Indigo and Ivy Home and Apparel, one of the businesses in the store with her daughter.
There were 18 shops open in Hunkey Dorie on Saturday and that number is growing.
“We have one moving in possibly today or Monday,” said Nanney on Saturday. “And then we have another one moving in at the end of next week… we’re just trying to find room.”
There is nearly always something new to see.
“It changes every week,” said Nanney. “The variety of things that they all bring in is just really amazing.”
GYPSYSTAR’S DARLINGS
GypsyStar’s Darlings was started by Katie Brooks and Darlene Odle back in January. The two of them have worked together for five years with GypsyStar Designs, which has a wide variety of custom t-shirts and other clothing.
“When we opened up the store, we based it on what we have, and we wanted to keep [GypsyStar] in the name,” said Brooks, one of the co-owners of both GypsyStar businesses. “Being able to have a storefront has made things a lot easier for us, and we wanted to give other people that opportunity to have a storefront without charging an arm and a leg.”
GypsyStar’s Darlings currently has around 25 vendors at its location at 117 N. Morris St., and the owners have continued looking to extend its reach to help out other vendors. Originally, an outdoor market was scheduled for this past Saturday in the Gypsy-Star’s Darlings parking lot. However, due to rain it was postponed to Saturday, Dec. 17.
“If our vendors want to set up a booth outside… sometimes they have additional inventory that they can’t fit in the store,” said Brooks. “We have plenty of other vendors that signed up that aren’t in the store, so it varies.”
GypsyStar’s Darlings is looking to move downtown in the near future.
“We don’t have a moving date yet because they’re rebuilding the inside, but probably around February we’ll be moving downtown, across the street from Bungalow 123,” said Brooks. “I’m hoping we’ll get more business because we’re a little hard to find.”
