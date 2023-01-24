The National Weather Service is predicting snow and slick roads Tuesday for Cooke and surrounding counties.
"Widespread precipitation is expected on Tuesday as a strong storm system moves overhead. Some of this precipitation will be in the form of snow, particularly along the Red River and the northwest portions of North Texas," according to a statement from the NWS office in Fort Worth.
Expecting slowgoing on local roads, U.S. 82 and Interstate 35 through Tuesday night. "Light slushy snow accumulation on surface streets will be minimal and mostly confined to bridges or overpasses. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible across Northwestern North Texas and along the Red River, which would create brief travel impacts," the statement added.
