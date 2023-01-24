Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.