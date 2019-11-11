Cooke County commissioners are meeting Tuesday to consider whether to approve a partial tax abatement request from a company seeking to partner with local electric cooperative PenTex Energy to build a solar energy facility.
Commissioners will have a public hearing during their 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, regarding a proposed reinvestment zone on 16 acres at 4 County Road 404. Texas law says a reinvestment zone must be created in order for a tax abatement to be granted.
Lone Star Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Saturn Power Corp., is partnering with PenTex Energy to build a 1-megawatt solar farm on the property at a cost of about $1.4 million for the solar farm plus potentially $1.5 million of energy storage capacity, according to Lone Star Solar’s abatement request to commissioners.
PenTex Energy was one of five electric distribution cooperatives in the state to ink a deal with Saturn Power to purchase a total of seven megawatts of distribution-scale solar energy, the Register reported in May. A PenTex spokesperson previously told the Register that project incorporates medium-sized solar farms near communities that will use the power.
Lone Star Solar is seeking a 50% property tax abatement over five years, according to information provided to commissioners. The project would create roughly 30 to 40 temporary construction jobs in the area and two permanent jobs, but the company said the two permanent employees would work on all its Texas facilities and might not live in the county.
The solar company’s website shows six Texas sites in the works, counting the one near Gainesville. The others are near Lubbock, Waco, two near Temple and one about halfway between Waco and Abilene.
Following the hearing, commissioners are slated to vote on whether to establish the reinvestment zone and another vote on the partial tax abatement request, the agenda notice shows.
Among other agenda items, public hearings are also scheduled to accept public input on replatting several lots along Moss Lake. Commissioners will consider approval of replats in Block 1 of The Refuge at Moss Lake and in Moss Lake Estates after the hearings.
Anyone wishing to address the Cooke County Commissioners Court about an agenda item should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
The commissioners’ court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
