The owners and workers at I Love Nails and Spa in Gainesville have been hard at work making and supplying masks for the past two months, but they are finally returning to their day jobs.
The spa officially opened its doors Thursday, May 28. Since then, the spa has been operating under the recommended capacity of 50% for Cooke County and has been instituting its own safety protocols above and beyond the recommendations from the state.
Owner Jeff Clancy said while it isn’t the most optimal time in his eyes to reopen, now is good enough to get back in the swing of things.
“The owners decided we would do a soft opening to get back into the routine and get some sort of normalcy,” Clancy said. “We feel like Cooke County finally plateaued and it was a little bit safer to open. We’re not a 100 percent comfortable but the procedures we have in place surpasses what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] is recommending.”
The spa is operating at around 23% capacity, according to Clancy. The spa can hold over 100 people, but social distancing is paramount in Clancy’s eyes.
“We have a rather large salon and our capacity is over 100 people, but we’re doing about 13 to 15 people in it at a time,” Clancy said. “Every service must be made by appointment and whatever they want has to be specified. We want to make more efficient with the amount of people we have in the salon and if we know what services they need, we can book down to the minute.”
Customers are asked to wait in their cars to make sure the spa can take every precaution possible to make the customers and staff safe.
Several steps are required before customers can receive their service.
“We have postings outside our salon about our procedures,” Clancy said, which include having their temperature taken, hand washing and use of hand sanitizer at each station. Other measures include surface cleaning before and after use at each station and use of masks specially designed for the spa, similar to the ones they had made while the spa was shut down.
Clancy said were it up to himself and the other owners, they would have waited a few more weeks to open.
“We feel it’s our responsibility to make sure everyone is safe, but we take care of over 30 families of our staff and we want to create an environment to go above and beyond to make everyone safe,” Clancy said. “We want to work and we do want to provide services. We want to appease our community.”
Clancy said the spa is only taking appointments and will do walk-ins in due time, but they are also not allowing customers from outside of the Gainesville and Cooke County area.
Customers have been understanding, according to Clancy.
“We’re providing for our community and everybody that’s made appointments through us have been completely understanding,” Clancy said. “They’re not fighting the fact that we only allow 12 customers in at a time. They don’t mind waiting at cars. All of our customers have repeatedly said that they’re glad we’re open again and that we’re family and that they missed us. They’re pretty happy.”
The spa services around 80-100 customers per day and is staying past its usual hours to accommodate extra people, but as it stands, appointments are already set three weeks in the future.
“It just tells us that all of our customers are awesome and they’ve been coming to us for a long time and they’re very understanding of the situation,” Clancy said. “They’ve posted that they’re proud of how we’re going about reopening and that they think it’s important to stay safe. We are a bigger salon, so we can accommodate more people, but we want to make sure we do it the right way.”
The spa’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The production of masks is still going strong, according to Clancy. The spa has hit nearly 51,000 masks made.
Financially, the workers have applied for Paycheck Protection Program and loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Clancy said that has provided them enough to scrape by.
“Every bit helps because most of us have families,” Clancy said. “We as a business helped them a little bit when we closed. We gave them advances and we didn’t know how long it would last. When we couldn’t help them directly, that’s when I stepped in and helped them with the PPP loans. Through the help of a couple financial institutions, we were able to get the second round of loans.”
Clancy said all of his staff has returned and that by the end of the year the spa will be operating as close to normal as possible.
“We’re thinking we won’t get back to full capacity until the end of the year,” Clancy said. “We follow the news and read as much info as possible. I think we’ll be fine. Customers want to get in whenever and we were booked every minute of every hour until 9 p.m. We are staying a little later. We’ll open early and stay a couple hours late. The way the customers are accommodating us, they just want to book whenever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.