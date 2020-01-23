Spell it like it’s hot

Sixth grader Joselin Velasquez competes in Gainesville Independent School District’s second annual Spanish spelling bee Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The district’s annual English spelling bee also took place Wednesday.
Winners of the English bee were seventh grader Amira Khan, first place; seventh grader Avery Crutsinger, second; and sixth brader Jackson Otts, third.
Winners of the Spanish bee were fifth grader Miguel Salas Rojas, first place; seventh grader Daniel Zuniga Carranza, second; and fifth grader Sarai Calderon Gutierrez, third.
The top spellers in second through eighth grades were invited to each of the bees.
