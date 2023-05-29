Cooke County's man in the Texas House of Representatives voted this weekend to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The Republican, who represents District 68, issued the following statement Sunday:
"By a 121-23 vote, the Texas House voted to suspend Attorney General Paxton and send 20 articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate for trial. It is important to note, the Texas House decides only if there is sufficient evidence to justify legal proceedings. Clearly, there was.
"Due to my membership on the House General Investigating Committee, I have refrained from commenting on this matter until after the full House had the opportunity to vote. I joined over 70 percent of House Republicans in supporting this resolution.
Saturday was a very grim and difficult day for this House and for the State of Texas.
"Attorney General Paxton has a brilliant legal mind and has worked diligently for the State of Texas. I have great appreciation and respect for the many, many things that he has done for this state. Frankly, Attorney General Paxton deserves praise for his fierce, consistent efforts to push back on behalf of Texas against unconstitutional federal mandates, executive orders, rules and laws.
However, no one person should be above the law – least of which the top law enforcement official of the State of Texas.
"As a member of the House General Investigating Committee and a member of the House, I have a duty and obligation to protect the citizens of Texas from elected officials who abuse their office and their powers for personal gain. I cannot be complicit in condoning the improper actions of Attorney General Paxton. I cannot ignore it and pretend it didn’t happen. Texas is better than that.
"I pray for the State of Texas and all of those involved in this process, including Attorney General Paxton and his family."
Collin reps also vote for impeachment
The House delegation from nearby Collin County was unanimous in its vote for impeachment. State Representatives Jeff Leach, Matt Shaheen, Justin Holland, Candy Noble and Frederick Frazier issued their own statement Sunday:
“This was an incredibly difficult vote as, for most of us, Ken has been a longtime friend. And without question, Ken has been an aggressive and effective warrior defending Texans against federal overreach. Because of that, this was a vote we wish we didn't have to make and a vote we did not take lightly.
“We likewise recognize that the purpose of an impeachment is to protect the state – not to punish the offender: To that end, the impeachment resolution filed by the House General Investigating Committee detailed 20 separate articles of impeachment, including charges ranging from manipulation of the legal system, abuse of power, bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation of public resources and obstruction of justice.
“And after hours of review and deliberation -- and upon a thorough analysis of the relevant law -- it became clear to us that sufficient evidence indeed exists to vote to commend articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate for a full-trial.
“General Paxton, like all Texans, is entitled to a presumption of innocence. In that regard, it is our hope that the Texas Senate will expeditiously hold a fair, impartial and full trial on the merits, including affording General Paxton his Constitutional right to defend himself.”
