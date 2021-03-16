State Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, filed eight bills and coauthored 10 bills last week after being sworn in as a member of the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 9.
Issues covered by the bills include expanding rural broadband access, as well as telemedicine and telehealth, reducing taxes for businesses during emergencies, defending the right to life, protecting religious freedom, prohibiting gender modification of children, preventing males from participating in female sports, supporting public schools, expanding graduation alternatives for students, statewide electric reform, agriculture land use protection, and supporting the Second Amendment, according to a press release from Spiller’s office.
Rep. Spiller’s office may be reached at 512-463-0526 or by email at David.Spiller@house.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.