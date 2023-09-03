AUSTIN — A team of lawmakers and legal experts will go before the state Senate next week to defend their case that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be removed from office.
The Texas House impeached Paxton on 20 counts including bribery and abuse of office in May. Now, he faces a more formal trial in the Senate where a two-thirds majority is required to permanently remove Paxton from office.
Paxton, who has maintained his innocence, is the first statewide elected official to face impeachment since 1917.
Here are some of the key players to know: House managers A 12-member team of Texas lawmakers was selected to make the House case for impeaching Paxton.
All but one, state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, holds a law degree. Geren was on the House General Investigating Committee that launched the initial investigation and subsequent impeachment of Paxton in the House.
The committee includes: State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction. Chair State Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston. Vice chair State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth State Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park State Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton
