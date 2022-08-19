This article has been updated since it was first published. -- Mike Eads, Editor
State Representative David Spiller (R-68) has opened a new district office in Gainesville.
“I am excited to share that we have opened my first district office in Gainesville. I look forward to using our new office space to meet with constituents who are not able to travel to the State Capitol. This will allow me to better serve my constituents and be more accessible throughout my district,” said Spiller in a press release.
The new district office is located at 110 E. Pecan St.
Cooke County has the largest population in House District 68, according to Spiller. He plans to open two more offices in the next year to accommodate his new district boundaries — which extend from Cooke County south to Fisher County near Abilene, north to the Panhandle and and west to Crosby County near Lubbock.
