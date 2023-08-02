Cooke County’s man in the Texas House announced Wednesday that he wants to keep his spot.
David Spiller is running for reelection to Texas State House District 68 seat next year. He represents Cooke, Montague and several other counties to the south and west.
Spiller touted his work on property tax reform, border security and other issues in this year’s legislative session — including school security, restrictions against gay and trans literature in public libraries, keeping trans women from competing athletically with other women, better retirement benefits for teachers, rural access to broadband coverage and more money for North Central Texas College and other two-year schools around the state.
“It is very rewarding to be part of the effort to address these monumental problems,” said Spiller in a press release. “Some states are failing to deal with these issues and making their states almost uninhabitable. Texas is leading the way in improving education, job creation, crime control and improving the quality of life for all Texans. I could not be prouder of what we are doing.”
Spiller noted that he would be busy between now and the 2024 GOP primary working with his House colleagues.
“We have already passed more than a dozen major pieces of legislation to improve the lives of Texans and we are not even finished. I expect another special session this fall,” Spiller added.
